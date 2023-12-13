Man makes toy boxes to help families in need, carry on legacy of family killed in tragic crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is trying to turn tragedy into tradition by carrying on the legacy of his daughter and grandson while helping families in need this holiday season.

With the press of a button, Brad Lewis started a building marathon. Cutting boards to the perfect size and sliding them into place one after another until he has the perfect toy box.

Brad works all year to make these boxes, trying to prepare for Christmas. It’s a tradition he started in 2015, when his daughter, Kristi Clark, and grandson, Carter Oakley, were hit and killed along the side of I-65 trying to help people in an overturned car.

“It helped me get over my trauma and drama of it,” Lewis said. “But now it is about those other people too. So that keeps me going, and that makes me happier building the toy boxes than it did for the original reason why I built them.”

Over the years, he’s made and donated more than 250 toy chests filled with community toy donations at organizations around Middle Tennessee, including the Franklin Police Department.

Officer Ryan Schuman said the toy box donations from Lewis and other community members bringing in toys allow them to put presents under the tree for families that otherwise wouldn’t have them.

“This is huge to our department,” Schuman said. “This was a tragic situation that happened back in 2015, and it impacted the entire department. This tradition carrying on is monumental to us, and we love Brad for what he’s done.”

After seeing the tornadoes over the weekend, Lewis is building a few more boxes to donate to a family in need. He expects at least five of the boxes that were already built and collecting donations in Centerville to be sent to Clarksville.

As Lewis drills every last screw into place to make toy boxes that will last a lifetime, he hopes people read the small plate recognizing Kristi and Carter to keep their memory alive.

The Franklin Police Department is accepting donations in its main lobby until Dec. 19. Toys can be dropped off during normal business hours in the large chest by the front desk.

