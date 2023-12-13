Man killed in stolen truck crash identified, driver at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the passenger who was killed in a crash in The Nations Tuesday afternoon.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 43-year-old Jessie Knox, of Nashville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Knox was the passenger of a stolen vehicle that had attempted to evade police, and the search for that vehicle’s driver continues.

The pickup truck involved in the crash was stolen from a house on Spring Path Lane in South Nashville earlier in the day.

At about 2:30 p.m., a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck sped away from an officer attempting a traffic stop and drove through someone’s yard.

A short pursuit began as the vehicle went off-road and into an open lot, turning onto Michigan Avenue.

Police said the officer, seeing that the driver was not going to stop, turned off his emergency equipment and did not follow. The officer continued down the alley and turned onto the street, where witnesses flagged him down.

Police said the truck was speeding down Michigan Avenue when it ran through a stop sign at the intersection of 51st Avenue North and was struck in the rear by a Buick Envision. Police said the driver of the Buick had the right of way and could not avoid the collision.

The pickup crashed head-on into a utility pole, causing it to break. The truck went airborne and came to rest upside down on top of the pole.

The truck’s driver ran from the wreckage through backyards to elude officers. Police said he was a man in his mid-30s with short hair and was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police searched the area by air and on the ground but did not find him.

The passenger, later identified as Knox, was partially ejected and died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the truck’s driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

