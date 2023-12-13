Lawmakers send letter to Biden urging quick response to Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to act quickly in enacting federal disaster aid relief for those affected by the outbreak of deadly tornadoes over the weekend.

Sen. Bill Hagerty posted on X a letter sent to Biden, signed by himself, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and Rep. Tim Burchett, among other lawmakers. The letter urges “swift approval” of Gov. Bill Lee’s disaster declaration request.

The severe storms and tornadoes in Middle TN over the weekend devastated families, home, and communities across the region. I joined @MarshaBlackburn and the TN Delegation in sending a letter to @POTUS urging swift approval of @GovBillLee’s major disaster declaration request. pic.twitter.com/bVtnev3sUD — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) December 13, 2023

“On December 9, 2023, tornadoes and severe storms ravaged Tennessee,” the letter reads. “The first tornado watch was issued on Saturday morning, and numerous tornadoes developed thereafter. As of December 11, 2023, the National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes that resulted in catastrophic damage. Devastatingly, the Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed six fatalities related to these events, along with numerous others who were injured. Initial reports indicate that nearly 1,900 homes across the state have been damaged, with over 500 homes being completely destroyed.”

White House Spokesperson Jeremy M. Edwards said Monday Biden had been briefed on the tornadoes.

“He and Jill are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and wishing a swift recovery to the dozens of people who suffered injuries,” Edwards said in a statement, adding the Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are in close contact with local officials.

Lawmakers wrote in the letter that Lee is requesting individual and public assistance for Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner Counties, along with hazard mitigation statewide.

