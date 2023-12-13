Homeowner dies in Montgomery County house fire

No firefighters were injured, but the homeowner did not survive.
One person died early Monday morning in a house fire in Montgomery County.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person died Monday in a fatal house fire in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County fire crews and a rescue squad responded at about 3 a.m. to the house fire on Highway 48 in Cunningham. Video posted by the Montgomery County Fire Service shows the home fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews said the fire spread rapidly throughout the home.

No firefighters were injured, but the homeowner did not survive.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

