First Alert Forecast: Tracking weekend showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More clouds will mix in today, but we’ll stay dry, and temperatures will hold steady in the mid-50s for the afternoon.

It will be another chilly night with lows dropping down near that freezing mark again by tomorrow morning.

A few clouds will mix in with sunshine on Thursday and Friday and it will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 in some spots.

THIS WEEKEND

Clouds will mix back in for the weekend with temperatures near 60 on Saturday and in the upper 50s on Sunday.

A storm system to our south is going to try and sneak a few rain showers Saturday night and into our day on Sunday. Be sure to keep that umbrella handy on Sunday, but there is no severe weather threat associated with any of this rain coming this weekend

Any showers will be gone by Monday with temperatures falling back into the mid-50s for the day.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs also in the mid-50s.

