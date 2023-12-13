First Alert Forecast: Pleasant pattern through week’s end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll have variable cloud cover and seasonable temperatures for several more days.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This afternoon will be partly sunny and mild. Temperatures will hold in the 50s.

This evening will turn chilly. It’ll cool through the 40s and eventually back into the low 30s by morning.

Thursday and Friday both look partly cloudy and uneventful as seasonable weather continues.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks mostly cloudy. A few rain showers will be possible by early-mid Saturday evening, moving in from the west.

Periods of rain will continue through Saturday night.

Rain showers will exit early Sunday, likely making for a dry Titans game.

It'll be mostly cloudy and cool for this upcoming Titans game against the Texans. (WSMV)

Temperatures both weekend days will be in the 50s to around 60 for highs.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks breezy.

All of next week right now looks pleasant for pre-Christmas travel, with no major storm systems in sight.

