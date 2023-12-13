First Alert Forecast: Dry and mild the next couple of days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Partly sunny sky the next few days with temperatures slightly above the average the next few days.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This evening will turn chilly. It will cool through the 40s and eventually back into the low 30s by morning.

Thursday and Friday both look partly cloudy and uneventful as seasonable weather continues. The highs will be near 60.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks mostly cloudy. A few rain showers will be possible by early-mid Saturday evening, moving in from the west.

Periods of rain will continue through Saturday night.

Rain showers will exit early Sunday, likely making for a dry Titans game.

Temperatures both weekend days will be in the 50s to around 60 for highs.

It'll be mostly cloudy and cool for this upcoming Titans game against the Texans. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks breezy but dry with the high in the mid 50s.

All of next week right now looks pleasant for pre-Christmas travel, with no major storm systems in sight. The highs will be in upper 50s to near 60 Tuesday and Wednesday.

