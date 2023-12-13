Fentanyl, $30K in cash, gun found during traffic stop in Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a slew of drug charges after fentanyl, more than $30,000 in cash, other drugs and a gun were found in a traffic stop near Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, a deputy was patrolling the Mt. Juliet area and stopped a vehicle due to a registration violation. The driver, 31-year-old Shaquile Devonte Finch was accompanied by a man in the car.

During the stop, the deputy smelled illegal narcotics in the car and searched the vehicle. Finch was found to be in possession of marijuana, cocaine, powder fentanyl, pressed fentanyl pills, and oxycodone pills, along with more than $30K in cash and a loaded handgun.

He was arrested and charged with multiple drug charges and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The passenger was released without charges.

Deputy’s vigilance leads to significant narcotics arrest [MT. JULIET, TN]- Early Tuesday morning, Deputy Cody Brummett,... Posted by Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.