Clarksville residents concerned after not hearing sirens during tornado

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New questions are arising about Clarksville’s warning system after some residents claimed they didn’t hear any sirens until a deadly storm had already moved through the area.

Saturday’s tornado in Clarksville left nearly 700 structures damaged, which resulted in the death of three people, including a child, and dozens of injuries.

“I did not hear a siren,” Clarksville resident Delisia Carr said. “I heard alerts on the phone, but the phone was away from me, so I assumed it was an Amber Alert and didn’t think anything of it.”

Clarksville has 13 sirens, and the city claims they are tested weekly. Officials said the sirens are functioning properly, despite concerns raised by residents. A city spokesperson said the sirens sounded Saturday afternoon.

As a result of what took place, a multi-agency investigation led by the city and county is working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to determine a timeline of events leading up to when sirens sounded.

“Although sirens may be heard by people who are indoors and live close to them, they are a backup, outdoor alert system,” the spokesperson said. “The sirens are not intended as a county-wide notification system.”

Among the areas hit the hardest was Tiny Town Road, where multiple residents are calling for upgrades to the city’s warning system.

“More sirens around because we didn’t hear what was going on,” Clarksville resident Yesenia Hernandez said. “If I wasn’t having my phone around, or the TV on, I couldn’t have known that we needed to take shelter.”

The city recommends residents have multiple ways of receiving notifications during natural disasters.

