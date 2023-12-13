Clarksville Army veterans lose homes in tornado, fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Army veteran Eva Lee is numb to her new reality after losing her home of five years in a fire.

Clarksville firefighters responded to a home in smoke and flames in the 1900 block of General Neyland Drive on Monday morning. Lee’s two children, two visiting family members, and six dogs were inside the house at the time of the fire.

“We had no electricity because of the tornadoes,” Lee said. “We had put the grill and our fire pit out in the front of our house so, that way, we could be closer to the freezer to grill the food and try to keep warm.”

Lee said her daughter noticed the smoke and alerted everyone inside.

“I think that they tried to cook again, but it wasn’t catching,” Lee said. “So they just went inside, not thinking much of it, and then this happened.”

Investigators with the Clarksville Fire Rescue Department said the fire started from coals dumped in a trash can.

“My brother-in-law tried to put it out, but they couldn’t find the fire extinguisher,” Lee said. “It was in the garage with the rest of everything else.”

Lee said her brother-in-law is also an Army veteran whose home had been hit by the devastating tornadoes over the weekend, destroying it. He and Lee’s cousin were staying in Lee’s home after losing theirs.

“We’ve lost everything that we have,” Lee said. “So, just trying to figure out what to do next.”

While Lee is grateful that her kids and family are OK, she said it’s hard to see the place she’s called home for five years destroyed. Now both families are trying to salvage what’s left inside their home.

“All the sentimental things that matter, they’re all gone, and I can’t replace them,” Lee said. “All of their Christmas gifts, everything is just gone.”

The American Red Cross is assisting both families, and a GoFundMe was created for recovery efforts.

