Chef Laura Rodriguez’s Christmas Quiche


By Today in Nashville
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST
(c=cup; t=teaspoon; T=tablespoon)

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:
  • Extra virgin olive oil for sauteing
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 6 pastured eggs
  • 1 c unsweetened almond milk
  • Handful of organic baby spinach
  • ½ sm. jar of diced roasted red peppers
  • ⅓ blk. of Violife vegan feta + more for garnish, crumbled
  • 1 frozen gluten free pie crust, thawed for 20 minutes at room temperature
  • Chopped parsley for garnish (optional)
  • Sea salt and black pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
  1. Warm a small sauté pan over medium-high heat. Coat the bottom of the pan with a bit of olive oil and sauté onions in a pinch of salt and pepper until tender. Cool in the fridge while you beat the eggs.
  2. Place 6 eggs and 1 cup of almond milk in a large mixing bowl and beat. Add chopped spinach, roasted red peppers, half of the crumbled feta cheese, and the chilled onions. Season with a big pinch of salt and pepper then mix well to combine.
  3. Pour the egg mixture into the pie crust and top with the other half of the crumbled vegan feta cheese.
  4. Bake at 375 degrees for about 30-40 minutes until it passes the toothpick test. Let cool then slice and serve with more crumbled feta and chopped parsley.

