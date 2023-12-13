Chef Laura Rodriguez’s Christmas Quiche

(c=cup; t=teaspoon; T=tablespoon)

Serves 4

Warm a small sauté pan over medium-high heat. Coat the bottom of the pan with a bit of olive oil and sauté onions in a pinch of salt and pepper until tender. Cool in the fridge while you beat the eggs.

Place 6 eggs and 1 cup of almond milk in a large mixing bowl and beat. Add chopped spinach, roasted red peppers, half of the crumbled feta cheese, and the chilled onions. Season with a big pinch of salt and pepper then mix well to combine.

Pour the egg mixture into the pie crust and top with the other half of the crumbled vegan feta cheese.