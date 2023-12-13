Chef Laura Rodriguez’s Christmas Quiche
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(c=cup; t=teaspoon; T=tablespoon)
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
- Extra virgin olive oil for sauteing
- 1 small onion, diced
- 6 pastured eggs
- 1 c unsweetened almond milk
- Handful of organic baby spinach
- ½ sm. jar of diced roasted red peppers
- ⅓ blk. of Violife vegan feta + more for garnish, crumbled
- 1 frozen gluten free pie crust, thawed for 20 minutes at room temperature
- Chopped parsley for garnish (optional)
- Sea salt and black pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Warm a small sauté pan over medium-high heat. Coat the bottom of the pan with a bit of olive oil and sauté onions in a pinch of salt and pepper until tender. Cool in the fridge while you beat the eggs.
- Place 6 eggs and 1 cup of almond milk in a large mixing bowl and beat. Add chopped spinach, roasted red peppers, half of the crumbled feta cheese, and the chilled onions. Season with a big pinch of salt and pepper then mix well to combine.
- Pour the egg mixture into the pie crust and top with the other half of the crumbled vegan feta cheese.
- Bake at 375 degrees for about 30-40 minutes until it passes the toothpick test. Let cool then slice and serve with more crumbled feta and chopped parsley.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.