Caught on camera: Porch pirate steals package of iPhones in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a package of iPhones in late November.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said detectives are working to identify a person of interest after the package was stolen.

Police said on Nov. 30 at about 12:30 p.m. a package containing five iPhones was stolen from the front porch of a home on Peconic Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 629-201-5517.

