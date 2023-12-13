Caught on camera: Porch pirate steals package of iPhones in Murfreesboro

Anyone with information is asked to call 629-201-5517.
A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a package of iPhones in late November.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a package of iPhones in late November.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said detectives are working to identify a person of interest after the package was stolen.

Police said on Nov. 30 at about 12:30 p.m. a package containing five iPhones was stolen from the front porch of a home on Peconic Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 629-201-5517.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
A Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a deadly crash while responding to a house...
Deadly crash involving Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle responding to fire
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado

Latest News

Police said the man shot at a Clarksville Pike gas station earlier this month has died.
Man shot outside gas station dies
fire (generic)
Clarksville Army veterans lose home in tornado, fire
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash in The Nations that left one person dead and...
Police investigating deadly crash in The Nations
A Clarksville mom is searching for somewhere to live after her home was destroyed in...
Baby survives after being sucked up in tornado
There are growing concerns across Clarksville after people claim they didn't hear any sirens...
Concerns over tornado warning system in Clarksville