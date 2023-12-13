Car ‘stolen’ by tow truck in East Nashville turns out to be charity donation mix-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last week, a woman’s car was reportedly stolen by a tow truck driver from her East Nashville driveway, according to witnesses.

However, this turned out to be an honest mix-up.

Previous Story: Neighbors catch tow truck driver stealing vehicle from East Nashville home

A man who lives down the street on Edwards Avenue said he was donating his car to Kars For Kids, a nonprofit supporting children. The organization allows people to donate things like used cars for charity.

The tow truck driver was coming to get the donated car and mistakenly took Valencia Harding’s car. Neighbors witnessed the tow truck take the car and notified Harding that it happened.

Later, the man contacted Kars For Kids and asked why they hadn’t picked up his donated car, to which they said they had already done so.

Once the charity realized their mistake, Harding’s vehicle was returned.

