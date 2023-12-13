Audit: TDOC failed to keep sexual aggressors away from potential victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee auditors met with Tennessee lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss findings regarding ongoing issues with the Tennessee Department of Corrections and for-profit prison operator CoreCivic.

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury staff are presenting the findings to the Judicial and Government Joint Subcommittee on Government Operations. Some of the findings are repeat offenses by TDOC and CoreCivic.

Below are some of the comptrollers’ findings:

The Tennessee Department of Corrections and CoreCivic house potential aggressors in the same cells as potential victims of sexual abuse, which violates the Prison Rape Elimination Act

The department did not conduct or ensure CoreCivic conducted investigations of sexual abuse and sexual harassment in accordance with federal standards and department policy

Management did not ensure facilities performed annual Prison Rape Elimination Act screens to minimize the risk of victimization

Staff did not ensure inmates received the required medications

Management did not ensure offenders were released from prisons with proper documents

Management is experiencing heightened operational, safety and cultural risks due to critical staffing shortages

Lengthy waitlists led to limited access to behavioral health and education programs aimed at preparing inmates for reentry into the community

Management did not ensure offenders met with forensic social workers before they were released

Management did not ensure facility staff provided or maintained evidence of offenders’ orientation, which is meant to set expectations for life in a correctional facility

You can read the full audit below:

