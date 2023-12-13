Army of volunteers help clean up Hendersonville neighborhood after deadly tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two days after a tornado touched down in Hendersonville, huge piles of debris lined the streets in the Clearview Drive neighborhood.

Rick Haynes says he’s grateful for two blessings, with the first being that his mother, 82-year-old Coreen Clark, survived after the tornado hit her home.

“She sought shelter in the hallway,” Haynes said. “Storm hit, blew out the windows in her side of the building, sucked in the doors, and protected her, and I cannot tell grateful we are for that.”

Hayne’s second blessing is the kind strangers who have shown up the past two days, working to remove the storm debris from his mother’s yard.

“Sunday, our goal was just to get her packed up so we could get her to my home and comfortable,” Haynes said. “And then people started showing up, others with equipment, just saying put us to work. So, it is just a reminder that there’s more good people in the world than bad, and we need to remember that.”

One group, working in both Haynes and a neighbor’s yard, was led by Pastor Dennis Clark, who says they drove four hours roundtrip to help aid in the recovery for the past two days.

“The old saying, ‘Many hands make light work,’ you know,” Clarks said. “We wanted to come back and finish what we started.”

Haynes’ mother’s home is just one of more than a dozen houses suffering heavy damage in the Hendersonville neighborhood, with downed trees and tattered sheet metal littered almost every yard.

But in less than two days, an army of volunteers cleared a lion’s share of the damage.

It’s work Haynes is thankful for, saying the folks picking up the pieces of his mother’s life prove every storm has a silver lining.

“God has a plan, and we believe in that,” Haynes said. “While this is disruptive and bad stuff, a lot of good’s going to come of it, we just need to look for it.”

