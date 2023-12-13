Army of volunteers help clean up Hendersonville neighborhood after deadly tornado

“While this is disruptive and bad stuff, a lot of good’s going to come of it, we just need to look for it.”
A delivery trailer was destroyed by tornado at Ace Hardware in Hendersonville, TN.
A delivery trailer was destroyed by tornado at Ace Hardware in Hendersonville, TN.(Greg Yandell)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two days after a tornado touched down in Hendersonville, huge piles of debris lined the streets in the Clearview Drive neighborhood.

Rick Haynes says he’s grateful for two blessings, with the first being that his mother, 82-year-old Coreen Clark, survived after the tornado hit her home.

“She sought shelter in the hallway,” Haynes said. “Storm hit, blew out the windows in her side of the building, sucked in the doors, and protected her, and I cannot tell grateful we are for that.”

Hayne’s second blessing is the kind strangers who have shown up the past two days, working to remove the storm debris from his mother’s yard.

“Sunday, our goal was just to get her packed up so we could get her to my home and comfortable,” Haynes said. “And then people started showing up, others with equipment, just saying put us to work. So, it is just a reminder that there’s more good people in the world than bad, and we need to remember that.”

One group, working in both Haynes and a neighbor’s yard, was led by Pastor Dennis Clark, who says they drove four hours roundtrip to help aid in the recovery for the past two days.

“The old saying, ‘Many hands make light work,’ you know,” Clarks said. “We wanted to come back and finish what we started.”

Haynes’ mother’s home is just one of more than a dozen houses suffering heavy damage in the Hendersonville neighborhood, with downed trees and tattered sheet metal littered almost every yard.

But in less than two days, an army of volunteers cleared a lion’s share of the damage.

It’s work Haynes is thankful for, saying the folks picking up the pieces of his mother’s life prove every storm has a silver lining.

“God has a plan, and we believe in that,” Haynes said. “While this is disruptive and bad stuff, a lot of good’s going to come of it, we just need to look for it.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
A Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a deadly crash while responding to a house...
Deadly crash involving Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle responding to fire
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado

Latest News

There are growing concerns across Clarksville after people claim they didn't hear any sirens...
Concerns over tornado warning system in Clarksville
Brad Lewis spends all year making toy boxes getting ready for the Christmas toy drive.
Man makes toy boxes to help families in need, carry on legacy of family killed in tragic crash
Tornado (FILE)
What is a tornado emergency, and when is it used?
Some businesses near the path of a tornado began reopening Tuesday.
Springfield businesses closed by tornado begin reopening, power still out for dozens