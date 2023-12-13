6 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak

NWS completed their storm damage surveys on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Tennessee on Dec. 9.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a sixth tornado during the outbreak in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

NWS Nashville said it completed a survey of a tornado at Indian Mound in Stewart County into western Montgomery County. The EF-1 tornado was 75 yards wide, tracked for seven miles, and winds reached 110 miles per hour.

Middle Tennessee Tornado Outbreak:
NWS: Tornado outbreak strongest in 18 years
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Are December tornadoes the new normal in Tennessee?
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee

“This is not the same tornado that impacted Clarksville although it was spawned from the same storm cell,” NWS Nashville said.

The NWS has confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Saturday:

  • Clarksville EF-3, max winds 150mph, time 1:41 pm
  • Cumberland Furnace, EF-2, max winds 125 mph, time 3:31pm
  • White Bluff, EF-2, max winds 125mph, time 4:03 pm
  • Springfield, EF-2, max winds 120mph, time 4:20 pm
  • Madison, EF-2, max winds 125mph, time 4:39 pm

Another tornado was confirmed a little farther north in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which was determined to be an EF-1.

The NWS is continuing to send crews out to conduct more surveys in Humphreys County along with Davidson and Sumner counties again. The confirmed number of tornadoes is likely to grow, NWS said.

The National Weather Service has also released the following stats regarding December tornadoes:

Stewart County

  • First tornado in Stewart County since 12/10/2021

Montgomery County

  • First December tornado on record in Montgomery County
  • First tornado in Montgomery County since 6/19/2021
  • Deadliest tornado in Montgomery County since April 27, 1970
  • 3 reported deaths are the first in a tornado in Montgomery County since Nov.10, 2002 (2 deaths)

Robertson County

  • First December tornado on record in Robertson County
  • First tornado in Robertson County since 5/4/2021

Dickson County

  • First tornado in Dickson County since 12/11/2021
  • There have been 4 tornadoes on record in Dickson County in December (3 of which happened on 12/11/21, 2 EF2s)

Cheatham County

  • First tornado in Cheatham County since 12/11/2021

Davidson County

  • First tornado in Davidson County since 12/11/2021
  • Deadliest tornado in Davidson County since March 14, 1933 (11 fatalities)
  • 3 reported deaths are the first in a tornado in Davidson County since March 3, 2020
  • March 3, 2020 tornado had 2 deaths in Davidson County (3 in Wilson County)
  • There have been 7 tornadoes on record in Davidson County in December (highest is an EF-2 on 12/11/2021)

Sumner County

  • First tornado in Sumner County since 12/11/2021
  • There have been 4 tornadoes on record in Sumner County in December (F2 highest in 1924, two EF-0s and one EF-1 on 12/11/2021).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
3 arrested after stealing cattle worth thousands of dollars in Tennessee
5 cows stolen, sold on Craigslist in Tennessee cattle heist

Latest News

A recent study conducted by the BBB showed a 50% uptick in reported gift card scams in 2023...
Buying gift cards? Here’s how to avoid being scammed this holiday season
Thousands of residents in Montgomery, Davidson and Sumner counties are still without power...
Thousands still without power after Saturday's tornados
School officials originally planned to return to campus in January.
Covenant School delays return to campus
The Last Minute Toy Store is still accepting donations. They serve families every year, giving...
Last Minute Toy Store opens Friday