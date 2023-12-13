3 teens accused of carjacking in Nashville parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for three teens who are accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint in a Charlotte Pike garage on Wednesday morning.

Police said the three young suspects who are described to be in their mid-teens approached a woman at 9:20 a.m. on the fourth floor of a parking garage at 2605 Charlotte Pike and demanded her 2007 Lexus GS350 sedan.

One of them drove off in the car while the other two fled on foot.

Police said the Lexus was recovered later Wednesday at the Family Dollar at 1015 Jefferson St. It had been left running and had significant body damage, including a blown tire.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

