3 teens accused of carjacking in Nashville parking garage

Metro Nashville Police said one of the suspects drove off in the car and the other two fled on foot.
Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a...
Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a Charlotte Pike garage on Wednesday morning.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for three teens who are accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint in a Charlotte Pike garage on Wednesday morning.

Police said the three young suspects who are described to be in their mid-teens approached a woman at 9:20 a.m. on the fourth floor of a parking garage at 2605 Charlotte Pike and demanded her 2007 Lexus GS350 sedan.

One of them drove off in the car while the other two fled on foot.

Police said the Lexus was recovered later Wednesday at the Family Dollar at 1015 Jefferson St. It had been left running and had significant body damage, including a blown tire.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

