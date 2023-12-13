2 roads remain closed after tornado outbreak in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation continues to work on clearing debris and restoring utility on state routes in Davidson County.

TDOT said the following state routes remain closed at this time for utility work and debris removal:

State Route 6 at Gallatin Pike North between Welworth Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

State Route 11 at Dickerson Pike between Westchester Drive and Darbytown Drive.

