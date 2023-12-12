Yearlong animal shelter residents need a home for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two dogs who have been at a Middle Tennessee animal shelter for over a year have one wish this Christmas: a forever home.

Rubble was brought in as a stray at the Humane Society of Dickson County on Sept. 9, 2022, and has spent his days in the shelter ever since. The 5-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix is described as an “extremely handsome” pup with a “silver lining as he creeps into his senior years.”

“But if we remember correctly, that just means he’s more experienced with love,” the shelter said in Rubble’s pet profile.

Another adoptable dog, Ritter, also arrived as a stray on Nov. 22, 2022, and has spent 351 of those days in and out of the shelter. HSDC said the 8-year-old mixed breed was previously adopted but was brought back after his owner passed.

“He is a smart boy,” Ritter’s profile reads. “Already learning basic commands and to walk calmly on a leash...Our favorite thing about Ritter is his goofy underbite and crooked front teeth.”

Ritter and Rubble are both up to date on shots, neutered, microchipped and get along well with children and other dogs. The shelter said they both, unfortunately, do not do well with cats.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about Ritter or Rubble, visit their pet profiles.

Visit Ritter, Rubble and other adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Dickson County at 311 Tennsco Drive in Dickson. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.