Woman hears neighbors’ screams after deadly tornado strikes Madison

Wanda McLemore took shelter and prayed while her neighborhood off Nesbitt Lane was struck.
A Madison woman sat praying for her life while hearing her neighbors were losing their lives.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wanda McLemore sat in her bedroom and started praying when the tornado touched down near her home off Nesbitt Lane on Saturday.

While she was praying, McLemore heard screams from her neighbor who was huddled over her baby being crushed by a trailer picked up and tossed by the EF-2 tornado.

“It was just this loud woosh, and the whole thing was shaking, and then you couldn’t see anything,” McLemore said on Monday. “We went in the bedroom and laid on the floor and started praying.”

McLemore said it wasn’t just her and her son huddled up.

“The kid next door, his trailer raised up and the straps, I guess, held it, and you could see the straps are loose. He was scared. He said, ‘What if it comes again?’ I said, ‘if the wind picks up again, I’ll be in there with you,” McLemore said.

McLemore lives near the mobile homes where three people died in Saturday’s storm. One of the trailers was tossed upon another trailer where the three died.

The wind would pick up again.

“Like if we were to go to the car wash and stick the vacuum to your ear. I said, ‘Here we go. It’s done. We’re not going to make it.’ As soon as it stopped, we could hear this faint cry for help next door. There’s somebody next door, something’s wrong, they’re hollering for help,” McLemore said.

McLemore said she later found out the screams she heard was the mother huddled over her baby being crushed by a trailer thrown onto theirs.

“It was under the mom. She had her arms wrapped around it to protect it, and I said did, ‘Did the baby make it?’ and the fireman said, ‘Now, he’s with his mom,’” McLemore said.

The devastation only got worse when McLemore heard her other neighbor died while saving the lives of his mother-in-law and son.

“He probably is the reason that they’re safe,” McLemore said.

While her heart breaks for her neighbors who lost their lives, she’s grateful for her safety.

She said she’s now working to help her neighbors who lost everything while trying to survive without power.

