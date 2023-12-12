What is a tornado emergency, and when is it used?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the December 9, 2023 tornado outbreak, a rare Tornado Emergency was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Hendersonville and Gallatin.

This particular wording is used only for extremely dangerous and life-threatening situations.

A tornado emergency was issued for Hendersonville and Gallatin, TN on December 9. (NWS Nashville)

The origin of the Tornado Emergency dates back to 1999 when the Oklahoma City EF-5 tornado bore down in Oklahoma. The NWS in Norman felt the standard tornado warning was not enough, so they decided to enhance the wording of the warning to catch the attention of the people in the path of the monster tornado.

At the time, there was no formal guidance on when to use that strong wording. Today, the NWS says there are formally recognized specifications for when a Tornado Emergency is issued:

Severe threat to human life is imminent or ongoing

Catastrophic damage is imminent or ongoing

Reliable sources can confirm the tornado is impinging on densely populated areas

A recent Tornado Emergency was issued for the EF-3 tornado that moved through Little Rock in Arizona on March 31, 2023.

Since 1999, when the first tornado emergency was issued, there have been less than 200 additional Tornado Emergencies in the U.S.

