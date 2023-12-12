What is a tornado emergency, and when is it used?

A Tornado Emergency was issued for the tornado that moved through Davidson and Sumner counties
What and when a tornado emergency is used.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the December 9, 2023 tornado outbreak, a rare Tornado Emergency was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Hendersonville and Gallatin.

This particular wording is used only for extremely dangerous and life-threatening situations.

A tornado emergency was issued for Hendersonville and Gallatin, TN on December 9.
A tornado emergency was issued for Hendersonville and Gallatin, TN on December 9.(NWS Nashville)

The origin of the Tornado Emergency dates back to 1999 when the Oklahoma City EF-5 tornado bore down in Oklahoma. The NWS in Norman felt the standard tornado warning was not enough, so they decided to enhance the wording of the warning to catch the attention of the people in the path of the monster tornado.

At the time, there was no formal guidance on when to use that strong wording. Today, the NWS says there are formally recognized specifications for when a Tornado Emergency is issued:

  • Severe threat to human life is imminent or ongoing
  • Catastrophic damage is imminent or ongoing
  • Reliable sources can confirm the tornado is impinging on densely populated areas

A recent Tornado Emergency was issued for the EF-3 tornado that moved through Little Rock in Arizona on March 31, 2023.

Since 1999, when the first tornado emergency was issued, there have been less than 200 additional Tornado Emergencies in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
A Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a deadly crash while responding to a house...
Deadly crash involving Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle responding to fire

Latest News

A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a package of iPhones in late November.
Caught on camera: Porch pirate steals package of iPhones in Murfreesboro
Two Clarksville families are without a place to live after a fire destroyed their home.
Family, six dogs escape from Clarksville house fire
Madison tornado
Tornado destroys small business owner’s warehouse after outfitting celebrities
Some businesses started reopening on Tuesday in Springfield where an EF-2 tornado struck on...
Businesses reopen in Springfield after tornado
Meteorologist Cruz Medina traveled with National Weather Service storm surveyors to see how...
How tornado strength is determined