Victim identified in Nashville gas station murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed at a gas station on Clarksville Pike last week.

Police said Bryan Thompson, 34, was shot and critically injured on Dec. 3 after an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of Kwik Sak in the 1400 block of Clarksville Pike.

Thompson had reportedly been involved in a verbal argument among a group before the shooting and was shot while he was inside his vehicle.

MNPD confirmed on Dec. 12 that Thompson died from his injuries.

Police say they are pursuing strong leads as they investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

