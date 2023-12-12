Taylor Swift donates $1M to tornado relief fund

Swift attended Hendersonville High School while starting her music career.
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"...
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift, who graduated from Hendersonville High School, has donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Emergency Relief Fund, the nonprofit agency confirmed Monday night.

“Taylor’s incredible generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event,” said Hal Cato, CEO of CFMT said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Swift lived in Hendersonville as she launched her music career.

Law week Swift was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year after her successful Eras Tour, which included stops at Nissan Stadium.

The Eras Tour was the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

You can also donate to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help those impacted by Saturday’s tornados outside of Davidson County.

Did you know Taylor Swift made her television debut on WSMV 4?

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Woman hears neighbors’ screams after deadly tornado strikes Madison
Officer Brandon Joyner died in the single-vehicle crash on Sam Ridley Parkway on Monday morning.
La Vergne police officer dies in crash in Smyrna
Since Saturday's tornados, we've been hearing incredible stories about resilience, community...
The words of the tornado survivors
A Madison woman sat praying for her life while hearing her neighbors were losing their lives.
Woman says she heard screams of neighbors who died in tornado
Anderson Dixon and a friend took cover in the bathroom and then heard the tornado hit his...
Business owner survives tornado