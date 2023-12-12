Police investigating fatal crash in The Nations
A person ran from the crash, police said.
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville police are investigating a fatal crash in The Nations Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Michigan Avenue near 51st Avenue. Officers were previously looking by helicopter for someone who reportedly ran from the crash.
It’s unclear at this time if that person is still on the run.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
