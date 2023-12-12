Police investigating fatal crash in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville police are investigating a fatal crash in The Nations Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Michigan Avenue near 51st Avenue. Officers were previously looking by helicopter for someone who reportedly ran from the crash.

It’s unclear at this time if that person is still on the run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.