NWS: Tornado outbreak strongest in 18 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has designated Saturday’s batch of five confirmed tornadoes as the strongest outbreak, of EF2 or higher, since 2005.

The last comparable tornado outbreak of at least EF2 strength was on November 15, 2005, and that also included five confirmed tornadoes, according to NWS.

Here are our four completed December 9th #tornado damage surveys. Additional surveys will be conducted today across Middle Tennessee #tnwx pic.twitter.com/r45iaR66IE — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) December 12, 2023

The NWS said three outbreaks - on March 3, 2020, December 23, 2015, and December 11, 2021 - all of which contained four confirmed tornadoes, were not as strong as Saturday’s in Middle Tennessee.

It is significant to note that two of those three outbreaks occurred in the month of December.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.