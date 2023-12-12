NWS: Tornado outbreak strongest in 18 years

The National Weather Service noted the last comparable outbreak was in 2005.
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has designated Saturday’s batch of five confirmed tornadoes as the strongest outbreak, of EF2 or higher, since 2005.

The last comparable tornado outbreak of at least EF2 strength was on November 15, 2005, and that also included five confirmed tornadoes, according to NWS.

The NWS said three outbreaks - on March 3, 2020, December 23, 2015, and December 11, 2021 - all of which contained four confirmed tornadoes, were not as strong as Saturday’s in Middle Tennessee.

It is significant to note that two of those three outbreaks occurred in the month of December.

