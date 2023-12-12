Nonprofit partners with Walmart, Tide to provide laundry services for tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A faith-based nonprofit, in collaboration with Proctor & Gamble and Walmart, will provide laundry services for those affected by the weekend’s devastating tornadoes in Tennessee.

Matthew 25: Ministries, a humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Ohio, is responding to the call for help with Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry units. Mathew 25 and Tide Loads of Hope will begin providing laundry services at the following locations on Tuesday, Dec. 12:

– Clarksville Walmart, 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard

– Hendersonville Walmart, 204 Anderson Lane North

Both locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or until capacity is reached. There is a limit of two loads of laundry per household. All washable items, with the exception of heavy bedding, will be accepted, the nonprofit said.

Matthew 25 has also deployed the Duracell PowerForward truck, equipped to carry as many as 20,000 Duracell batteries as well as on-board charging stations for mobile devices. Tools and other supplies to help those affected by the tornadoes clean up their homes will also be available.

“Teams will distribute supplies including personal care kits, first aid and safety kits, bug repellant, diapers, cleaning supplies, batteries, device chargers, chainsaws, drills, generators, fans, and additional cleanup tools and supplies throughout the region,” the nonprofit said in a media release. “Matthew 25 will continue working with partners serving the impacted areas to assess ongoing needs. Matthew 25 has previously responded to areas in Tennessee for wildfires, tornadoes and flooding.”

Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, check, credit card and online donations for ongoing humanitarian aid and disaster relief programs.

