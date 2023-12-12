Nonprofit partners with Walmart, Tide to provide laundry services for tornado victims

Mathew 25, a nonprofit, and Tide Loads of Hope will provide laundry services starting Tuesday.
FILE - Tide Loads of Hope
FILE - Tide Loads of Hope(WYMT)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A faith-based nonprofit, in collaboration with Proctor & Gamble and Walmart, will provide laundry services for those affected by the weekend’s devastating tornadoes in Tennessee.

Matthew 25: Ministries, a humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Ohio, is responding to the call for help with Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry units. Mathew 25 and Tide Loads of Hope will begin providing laundry services at the following locations on Tuesday, Dec. 12:

– Clarksville Walmart, 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard

– Hendersonville Walmart, 204 Anderson Lane North

Both locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or until capacity is reached. There is a limit of two loads of laundry per household. All washable items, with the exception of heavy bedding, will be accepted, the nonprofit said.

Matthew 25 has also deployed the Duracell PowerForward truck, equipped to carry as many as 20,000 Duracell batteries as well as on-board charging stations for mobile devices. Tools and other supplies to help those affected by the tornadoes clean up their homes will also be available.

“Teams will distribute supplies including personal care kits, first aid and safety kits, bug repellant, diapers, cleaning supplies, batteries, device chargers, chainsaws, drills, generators, fans, and additional cleanup tools and supplies throughout the region,” the nonprofit said in a media release. “Matthew 25 will continue working with partners serving the impacted areas to assess ongoing needs. Matthew 25 has previously responded to areas in Tennessee for wildfires, tornadoes and flooding.”

Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, check, credit card and online donations for ongoing humanitarian aid and disaster relief programs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

Latest News

Felipe Domingo
Guatemalan family mourns loss of mother, son killed during tornado outbreak
A husband lost his wife and son during a tornado.
Man loses wife, son in tornado
A family using charcoal to cook and stay warm during a power outage found their house on fire...
5 people, 6 dogs escape house fire in Clarksville
A woman says her neighbors, a mother and child, died in Saturday's storm. A young boy and a...
TN In Ten 12-12-23
The Madison tornado tore the large American flag above the Ford dealership in half.
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures