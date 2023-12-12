Nearly 3,000 still without power as restoration efforts continue for NES

“Crews from Georgia, Kentucky and Indiana are here assisting with our power restoration efforts.”
A Nashville Electric Service substation was heavily damaged when a tornado ripped through...
A Nashville Electric Service substation was heavily damaged when a tornado ripped through Madison.(NES)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is continuing its efforts to restore power following the catastrophic tornadoes in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

In its latest update, NES said nearly 3,000 customers are still without power. Most of those in the Hendersonville area and others long the storm line.

“Progress continues at Nashville Electric Service on power restoration, and we appreciate the patience of our customers after two of our substations took a direct hit from the tornadoes. Our crews are working around the clock in rotating shifts and will keep working until every single customer has power. Crews from Georgia, Kentucky and Indiana are here assisting with our power restoration efforts,” NES said.

NES said 2,800 customers are without power as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a significant improvement from 48,000 at the peak of the storm.

The storm broke nearly 200 poles, a total of 189, which will take time to replace, NES said.

“Crews spent most of the night digging holes for new ones to be set and energized,” NES said. “So far, we’ve already replaced over 50 of those broken poles.”

