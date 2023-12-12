Nashville family beat, spat on son for converting to Christianity, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police said a Nashville family is facing charges after police say they beat their son who recently converted from Islam to Christianity.

Nick Kadum, 57, Rawaa Khawaji, 46, and John Kadum, 29, were all charged in the incident.

Metro officers were dispatched to Amber Hills Lane on Tuesday to do a welfare check on the victim, who is a juvenile. When officers arrived, the victim appeared disheveled and cut haphazardly, police said. The victim had a scratch on the back of his right hand and several lumps on his face.

The victim told police his father, mother and brother attacked him because he had recently become a Christian and they are Muslims, who were disappointed in his change of religion, according to an arrest report.

“He stated (his mother), along with his brother and father, repeatedly punched him and spat in his face,” an officer stated in the report. “He stated his mother then took a knife and scratched the back of his right hand with it. He stated his family, including his mother, demanded he recant and say he was a Muslim.”

Police said the boy was trembling and wide-eyed as he described the attack.

Khawaji was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Nick and John Kadum were charged with domestic assault.

The Kadums have been released from custody, but Khawaji remains jailed.

