Man accused of setting fire to more than $350K worth of heavy machinery in Nashville

Investigators estimate the damages total more than $370,000, NFD said.
Nashville Fire truck.
Nashville Fire truck.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested in Nashville after investigators say he set fire to heavy machinery on Sunday.

Scott William Gearing, 51, set fire to multiple pieces of equipment at an equipment rental company on Whites Creek Pike, according to Nashville Fire Department investigators. NFD personnel responded to the business for a reported fire involving two pieces of heavy equipment. Investigators determined Gearing also tried to set three dump trucks on fire.

Surveillance video showed Gearing cutting a lock and chain to get into the lot, before setting fire to the equipment. Several people identified Gearing as the man in the video, investigators said.

Investigators estimate the damages total more than $370,000, NFD said.

Gearing is charged with felony vandalism and aggravated criminal trespassing. His bond is set at $75,000.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

Latest News

3 arrested after stealing cattle worth thousands of dollars in Tennessee
5 cows stolen, sold on Craigslist in Tennessee cattle heist
6 total tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak
6 total tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak
FILE - Tide Loads of Hope
Nonprofit partners with Walmart, Tide to provide laundry services for tornado victims
Felipe Domingo
Guatemalan family mourns loss of mother, son killed during tornado outbreak