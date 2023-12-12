Man accused of setting fire to more than $350K worth of heavy machinery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested in Nashville after investigators say he set fire to heavy machinery on Sunday.

Scott William Gearing, 51, set fire to multiple pieces of equipment at an equipment rental company on Whites Creek Pike, according to Nashville Fire Department investigators. NFD personnel responded to the business for a reported fire involving two pieces of heavy equipment. Investigators determined Gearing also tried to set three dump trucks on fire.

Surveillance video showed Gearing cutting a lock and chain to get into the lot, before setting fire to the equipment. Several people identified Gearing as the man in the video, investigators said.

Investigators estimate the damages total more than $370,000, NFD said.

Gearing is charged with felony vandalism and aggravated criminal trespassing. His bond is set at $75,000.

