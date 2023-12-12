Making Herban Market’s Apple Pie

Apple Pie Recipe

As we get closer and closer to Christmas, we begin to crave warm, spiced, and wholesome desserts that bring us into nostalgic moments. This apple pie will bring you back for seconds or thirds just like your family’s recipe would. For this recipe we chose to use the freshest spices, perfectly crisp apples, with buttery gluten free crust, and to finish it off we’re topping it with a hazelnut granola.

Our method:

Let’s begin with a few tips: before we begin, we make sure to have five granny smith and five honey crisp apples that are crisp, fresh, at room temperature, and without bruises. This will ensure the best texture for your pie. You will need to peel the apples from the stem to the base, then you remove the core and cut the apples into quarter inch thick long slices. For the crust you can use your favorite recipe, pre-made, or follow ours for a gluten free option.

Making the crust:

In a large mixing bowl, add gluten free flour, baking powder, salt, butter, and sour cream. Now you will need to use a dough knife to combine all these ingredients together. If this tool isn’t an option for you, you can mix with your hands or in a stand mixer, be sure if you’re using your hands or a mixer to chill the dough after cooling down the butter. Once fully mixed, roll the dough out to a quarter inch thick, and lift into your pie pan. Make sure to press the dough onto the edges of the pan and lift the excess dough behind the dough on the inside wall of the pie pan. Now you can press the dough once again into the pan and begin pinching the top rim of the crust in your favorite style. If you are unsure of what style to do, you can find many resources online to make it our favorite way which is the roping technique. Once finished you will use a fork to poke the bottom of the crust, so it bakes evenly. You will need to bake the crust for six minutes at 325. Let the crust rest to the side as you begin making your pie filling.

Making the sauce:

In a large saucepan, we will brown a quarter pound of unsalted butter (this will take 5-10 minutes), once browned we will add in a quarter pound of brown sugar, a quarter ounce of vanilla, half an ounce of fresh lemon juice, and gently whisk until the brown sugar is dissolved. We will be using a mixture of one ounce arrow root powder (corn starch will work just fine) and one ounce of water. Make sure the water is cool and you will mix this in a separate bowl until the arrow root is dissolved. Now we will add the arrow root to the saucepan and whisk until the mixture has thickened.

Sweating the apples:

At this point we will add the apples to the saucepan to begin the sweating (or cooking) process. You will need to use a rubber spatula to gently fold the apples as they cook. This will prevent the apple from becoming bruised through the cooking process. You will know the apples are done cooking when they have softened but still hold a nice crisp in the middle. Once done, remove the saucepan from heat and use your rubber spatula to pour them and spread them evenly into your pie shell we have prepared previously.

Baking the pie:

You will be baking this pie on the center rack of your oven, that will be preheated to 325. The pie will bake for 25 minutes. Once finished let your pie rest for 30 minutes, and top with your favorite granola, or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Pie crust Ingredients needed:

1 2/3 cup gluten free all-purpose baking flour

¼ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon fine salt

3/8 cup unsalted butter

½ cup sour cream

Pie filling ingredients needed:

5 each Granny smith apples

5 each Honey crisp apples

4 oz Unsalted butter

2 T Apple pie spice

1 ¾ C Brown sugar

1 T Vanilla extract

2 T Fresh lemon juice

1 T Arrow root powder

