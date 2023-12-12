Madison business owner rides out tornado in bathroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple locally-owned businesses were destroyed by a tornado in Madison on Saturday.

One man told WSMV4 that he hid in the bathroom while the tornado ripped his building apart.

Anderson Dixon said he and a friend were at his local music studio playing music Saturday night when the storm hit.

“We went in there [the bathroom], shut the door and boom,” Dixon said.

Dixon said they were not sure if they would survive.

“He was on the phone saying goodbye to his wife,” Dixon said. “He was telling her to look after the kids.”

When Dixon and his friend came out, his music studio was destroyed along with several other locally-owned businesses in the Northgate Business Park.

Alisa Jernigan was about to open a vintage furniture store there. She said her daughter was in the store doing homework Saturday night and left just minutes before the tornado hit.

“Every time I look in my space, there are pieces of marble and glass lodged in the walls where she would have been,” Jernigan said. “It opens a wound all over again.”

Despite losing their businesses, Dixon considers them lucky.

“A couple blocks over that way, a baby and two people lost their lives,” Dixon said. “A momma ain’t got a baby today.”

They’re thankful to be alive and determined to build back what they lost.

“We are going to rise from this, and we are going to sing again,” Dixon said. “We are going to sing again.”

