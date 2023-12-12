Lowe’s to give away totes filled with supplies for tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – In response to the catastrophic tornado outbreak in Tennessee, Lowe’s stores in Clarksville, Hendersonville and Madison will host events to help those in desperate need of recovery.

Lowe’s will host Bucket Brigade events at each of the three stores on Wednesday to hand out totes to those affected by the storms. The totes include a 27-gallon heavy-duty tote, disinfectant wipes, goggles, cleaning rags and paper towels, water, heavy-duty contractor trash bags, a flashlight and batteries.

Totes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This weekend, the Lowe’s Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer will be open onsite at the Lowe’s of South Clarksville. The mobile unit is stocked with various tools and equipment that families can affordably rent to repair any damage.

Stores in Clarksville will also partner with Operation BBQ Relief to serve 600 free hot meals at each location while supplies last.

