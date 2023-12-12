Lowe’s to give away totes filled with supplies for tornado victims

Totes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
FILE
FILE
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – In response to the catastrophic tornado outbreak in Tennessee, Lowe’s stores in Clarksville, Hendersonville and Madison will host events to help those in desperate need of recovery.

Lowe’s will host Bucket Brigade events at each of the three stores on Wednesday to hand out totes to those affected by the storms. The totes include a 27-gallon heavy-duty tote, disinfectant wipes, goggles, cleaning rags and paper towels, water, heavy-duty contractor trash bags, a flashlight and batteries.

Totes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This weekend, the Lowe’s Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer will be open onsite at the Lowe’s of South Clarksville. The mobile unit is stocked with various tools and equipment that families can affordably rent to repair any damage.

Stores in Clarksville will also partner with Operation BBQ Relief to serve 600 free hot meals at each location while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

Latest News

“It’s a mixed bag of emotions”; parents prepare to send students back to The Covenant School
Covenant School to delay return to main campus
Clarksville Tornado
Businesses helping Tennesseans after devastating tornadoes
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
‘We’re in this together’: Nashville mayor encourages those in need to seek assistance from...
How to help, receive assistance in Nashville after tornado outbreak