La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department said one of its officers died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Officer Brandon Joyner, 46, was in his personal vehicle when the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Sam Ridley Parkway, according to the Smyrna Police Department. The cause of the crash is unknown.

“It is with great sadness that the La Vergne Police Department confirms that Officer Brandon Joyner has passed away in a single-vehicle crash in Smyrna,” the department said on Facebook. “We are asking for prayers for the family of Officer Joyner as well as our police department and city as we begin to mourn.

Officer Joyner was a six-year veteran of LPD.

