Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.(MGN ONLINE)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of the nation’s employees say they are stressed at work, but a new survey finds that some jobs are more draining than others.

The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.

It includes judges, healthcare workers - including nurses and doctors, general phone and 911 operators, film and video editors and retail sales supervisors.

The job with the highest stress score was a urologist.

Workers in unhealthy work environments reported higher rates of psychological distress that led to mental health concerns.

Last year, 81% of workers reported that workplace stress affects their mental health. That number is up a bit from 2021.

About three-quarters of workers said workplace stress affects their relationships.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

Latest News

National Weather Service
NWS: Tornado outbreak strongest in 18 years
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee on...
Mid State tornadoes considered strongest in 18 years
A man was found shot in the head in his pickup outside of a South Nashville apartment complex.
Man found shot in South Nashville
Detectives are looking for a small 4-door car that drove by and opened fire on the pickup.
Man shot in head while parking pickup in South Nashville