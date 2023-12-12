Guatemalan family mourns loss of mother, son killed during tornado outbreak

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Guatemalan man is mourning the loss of his wife and son after a deadly tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

Felipe Mendez Domingo lost his wife, 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez, and 2-year-old son Anthony Elmer Mendez during the tornado that ripped through the Madison community.

“Sad,” Domingo said in an interview with NBC, which was later translated to English. “Big, big pain in my heart.”

Domingo told NBC his whole family was in their home together on Nesbitt Lane when a normal day turned into a nightmare.

“I tell my wife we need to go out because we’d be safer out of the house, but she said we have to stay here and wait,” Domingo said. “The house close to my house, the mobile home at that moment, started coming into our house and the only thing I can remember is the noise and everybody screaming. Everyone was screaming.”

Domingo said he knew his wife was gone when she wasn’t screaming anymore. They had been in the United States for five months.

“We did everything as a family,” he said. “We were happy.”

Domingo’s neighbor on Nesbitt Lane, 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, was also killed in the crash. All the deaths from the tornadoes in Davidson County occurred on Nesbitt Lane.

Domingo told NBC his goal is now to safely deliver his wife and son back to their country. A GoFundMe has started to help his family.

