First Alert Forecast: More pleasant days ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures this week will be seasonable for mid December.

REST OF THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will remain mostly sunny, pleasant, and cool. Temperatures will peak in the 50s, so it’ll be much milder than yesterday.

Tonight will turn cold like previous nights. Temperatures will tumble into the low 30s.

We'll have several more very cold nights in Nashville. (WSMV)

More high cloud cover is likely tomorrow. Still though, it’ll be a pleasant day.

Our weather will brighten some on Thursday and Friday, comparatively. Like most of this week, temperatures will remain around average.

THIS WEEKEND:

Clouds will increase again this weekend.

Saturday will be dry.

Saturday night into Sunday, a few showers will move through however.

NEXT WEEK:

The weekend weather system will clear the area Sunday night, so Monday and Tuesday both look brighter and dry.

Temperatures will remain seasonable -- lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

