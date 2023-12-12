First Alert Forecast: Milder days ahead with chilly mornings

Some showers are possible this weekend
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Typical late fall temperatures continue this week. No rain expected until the weekend.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Tonight will turn cold like previous nights. Temperatures will tumble to near freezing.

More high cloud cover is likely tomorrow. It will still be a pleasant day, the high in the mid 50s.

We'll have several more very cold nights in Nashville.
We'll have several more very cold nights in Nashville.

LATE WEEK SUNSHINE:

Our weather will brighten some on Thursday and Friday, comparatively. Like most of this week, temperatures will remain around average, morning lows in the mid 30s and afternoon highs near 60.

THIS WEEKEND:

Clouds will increase again this weekend.

Saturday will be dry with a high near 60.

Saturday night into Sunday, a few showers will move through however. The high Sunday will be in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

The weekend weather system will clear the area Sunday night, so Monday and Tuesday both look brighter and dry. Monday will be breezy.

Temperatures will remain seasonable -- lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

