First Alert Forecast: Calm & Cool Weather Continues

Frost expected most mornings
Mainly dry the next week
Mainly dry the next week
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

After another cold start, today will be a warmer day with good sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures in the mid 50s.

Another cold night tonight with lows near if not below that freezing mark in some spots across the Mid State.

MID/LATE WEEK

More clouds mix in on Wednesday, but we’ll stay dry and temperatures will hold steady in the mid 50s for the afternoon.

A few louds will mix in with sunshine on Thursday and Friday, but we won’t see any big temperature changes as we stay locked in the mid 50s through the end of the week.

THIS WEEKEND

Clouds will mix back in for the weekend with temperatures near 60 on Saturday and in the upper 50s on Sunday.

A storm system to our south is going to try and sneak a few rain showers to the north Saturday night and into our day on Sunday.  As of now those showers look isolated, but it’s something we’ll keep a watchful eye on throughout the week.

Any showers would be done by Monday.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

