Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Some Duluth firefighters are being hailed heroes after braving 8-foot waves and extremely cold water to rescue a dog from Lake Superior.

Around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a report of a dog that escaped his leash and jumped in the water near the Aerial Lift Bridge.

Dispatch was able to use cameras on the lift bridge to help locate the callers at the south pier on the lake side of the bridge.

Authorities said the dog was struggling in 8-foot waves in the middle of the ship canal.

Responders went into the water in ice rescue suits, which are designed to work in the extremely cold water and ice of Lake Superior.

They were struggling to see the dog because of the waves and the limited light.

In addition, the dog was dark in color and kept slipping under the waves.

Firefighters were able to get a hold of the dog by his collar.

Because of the waves, the dog’s size and the fact he was very scared, they were unable to do much more than keep the dog above water.

The crew and the dog were being swept in toward the bay, and as they were passing under the bridge, rescuers aboard the department’s 14-foot inflatable raft were able to grab them from the water.

The fire department said the dog, who was completely exhausted, was reunited with his owners. The dog was also treated by fire crews for exposure.

By the time the owners and the dog were taken to their vehicle, the dog was showing marked signs of improvement.

He had stopped shivering, was able to walk on his own and was wagging his tail as he jumped into his owner’s car.

According to authorities, the department’s Marine-19 and Marine-1 units, which are usually used in water rescues were staged at the pier. They are typically not available this time of year due to the ice and cold temperatures.

In a statement after the incident, the fire department explained that the reason they go the extra mile to save pets is to keep bystanders out of danger: “We have learned in the fire service that if we do not respond to help in these situations that bystanders and owners likely will take action on their own. Without the proper training and equipment, this most often results in the firefighters now responding to a call for a person in harm’s way.”

The fire department added that the caller was threatening to jump in to save the dog, which would have put that person at risk. The rescuers encouraged people not to do that, because the rescue crews would then no longer be able to help the dog because they’d be focused on saving a human.

“Given the wave and temperature conditions in the canal last night, anyone entering the water without the proper training and equipment would most likely have ended in tragedy,” the fire department said.

