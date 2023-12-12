Covenant School to delay return to main campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant School will be delaying its return to the school’s main campus.

Originally, it was planned that the school would return in January, however, the new plan is for a mid-April return.

“The Covenant School continues to focus on caring for students, families, teacher and staff in what continues to be a difficult time,” the school said. “In considering a variety of factors, the school is planning to return to the Burton Hills campus in April instead of January.”

Earlier in the year, six people, including three students, were shot and killed inside The Covenant School. For the fall semester, students returned to class at its temporary site at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

It was reported that construction crews have been working on a $2.8 million renovation to transform some parts of the school.

