Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
It’s unclear at this time how the person died.
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found at the Ferrari dealership on Knights of Columbus Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said the body was discovered inside of a trailer at the dealership.
Police are awaiting more information from the Medical Examiner’s Office on this death.
This is a developing story.
