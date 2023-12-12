Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found at the Ferrari dealership on Knights of Columbus Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the body was discovered inside of a trailer at the dealership.

It’s unclear at this time how the person died.

Police are awaiting more information from the Medical Examiner’s Office on this death.

This is a developing story.

