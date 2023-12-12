Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership

It’s unclear at this time how the person died.
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found at the Ferrari dealership on Knights of Columbus Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the body was discovered inside of a trailer at the dealership.

It’s unclear at this time how the person died.

Police are awaiting more information from the Medical Examiner’s Office on this death.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
A Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a deadly crash while responding to a house...
Deadly crash involving Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle responding to fire

Latest News

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Victim identified in Nashville gas station murder
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
Rubble (left) and Ritter (right)
Yearlong animal shelter residents need a home for Christmas
First Alert Meteorologist Dan Thomas shares the track of six tornadoes.
Tracking tornadoes in deadly outbreak