6 total tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak

The confirmed number of tornadoes is likely to grow, NWS said.
6 total tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak
6 total tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak(NWS Nashville)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a sixth tornado during the outbreak in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

NWS Nashville said it completed a survey of a tornado at Indian Mound in Stewart County into western Montgomery County. The EF-1 tornado was 75 yards wide, tracked for seven miles and had winds reaching 110 miles per hour.

Middle Tennessee Tornado Outbreak:
NWS: Tornado outbreak strongest in 18 years
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Are December tornadoes the new normal in Tennessee?
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee

“This is not the same tornado that impacted Clarksville although it was spawned from the same storm cell,” NWS Nashville said.

The NWS has confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Saturday:

  • Clarksville EF-3, max winds 150mph, time 1:41pm
  • Cumberland Furnace, EF-2, max winds 125 mph, time 3:31pm
  • White Bluff, EF-2, max winds 125mph, time 4:03pm
  • Springfield, EF-2, max winds 120mph, time 4:20pm
  • Madison, EF-2, max winds 125mph, time 4:39pm

Another tornado was confirmed a little farther north in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which was determined to be an EF-1.

The NWS is continuing to send crews out to conduct more surveys in Humphreys County along with Davidson and Sumner counties again. The confirmed number of tornadoes is likely to grow, NWS said.

The National Weather Service has also released the following stats regarding December tornadoes:

Stewart County

  • First tornado in Stewart County since 12/10/2021

Montgomery County

  • First December tornado on record in Montgomery County
  • First tornado in Montgomery County since 6/19/2021
  • Deadliest tornado in Montgomery County since April 27, 1970
  • 3 reported deaths are the first in a tornado in Montgomery County since Nov.10, 2002 (2 deaths)

Robertson County

  • First December tornado on record in Robertson County
  • First tornado in Robertson County since 5/4/2021

Dickson County

  • First tornado in Dickson County since 12/11/2021
  • There have been 4 tornadoes on record in Dickson County in December (3 of which happened on 12/11/21, 2 EF2s)

Cheatham County

  • First tornado in Cheatham County since 12/11/2021

Davidson County

  • First tornado in Davidson County since 12/11/2021
  • Deadliest tornado in Davidson County since March 14, 1933 (11 fatalities)
  • 3 reported deaths are the first in a tornado in Davidson County since March 3, 2020
  • March 3, 2020 tornado had 2 deaths in Davidson County (3 in Wilson County)
  • There have been 7 tornadoes on record in Davidson County in December (highest is an EF-2 on 12/11/2021)

Sumner County

  • First tornado in Sumner County since 12/11/2021
  • There have been 4 tornadoes on record in Sumner County in December (F2 highest in 1924, two EF-0s and one EF-1 on 12/11/2021).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

Latest News

3 arrested after stealing cattle worth thousands of dollars in Tennessee
5 cows stolen, sold on Craigslist in Tennessee cattle heist
Nashville Fire truck.
Man accused of setting fire to more than $350K worth of heavy machinery in Nashville
FILE - Tide Loads of Hope
Nonprofit partners with Walmart, Tide to provide laundry services for tornado victims
Felipe Domingo
Guatemalan family mourns loss of mother, son killed during tornado outbreak