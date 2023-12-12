5 people, 6 dogs escape house fire in Clarksville

The fire investigation learned the family was using charcoal to stay warm during the power outage.
A family using charcoal to cook and stay warm during a power outage found their house on fire...
A family using charcoal to cook and stay warm during a power outage found their house on fire Monday morning.(CFR)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on the north side of town on Monday and helped a family of five and their troop of dogs escape without injury.

According to CFR, crews from four different fire stations were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of General Neyland Drive just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters from stations 10, 11, 7, and 1 arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage.

They quickly put out the fire and contained most of the damage to the garage area, CFR reported.

A family of five was at the house when the fire started, along with six dogs. Two family members were only staying there because their home was damaged by Saturday’s tornado. All managed to exit the home safely.

The investigation thus far has discovered that due to the power outage, the family was using charcoal in a fire pit to cook and to stay warm the night before. The coals were thrown away afterward in a trash can and likely sparked the fire in the garage.

Montgomery County Animal Control was at the scene to assist with the family’s dogs.

