5 cows stolen, sold on Craigslist in Tennessee cattle heist

The buyer is not believed to be involved in the theft.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing cattle worth thousands of dollars in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The department’s Agriculture Crime Unit recovered five cows and arrested Gary James Hill from Sweetwater, Thomas Dewayne Pressley and Donna Ann Vaughn, both from Athens.

All three were taken to the McMinn County jail and are facing felony charges of theft of more than $6,000. The incident occurred in Englewood on Dec. 3.

The ACU said special agent Clint Brookshire’s investigation led him 130 miles west to Lincoln County, where he identified five cattle purchased by a citizen through a private Craiglist transaction.

Pressley and Vaughn were tracked down in Sweetwater on Dec. 6 and arrested; Hill was arrested on Dec. 7 in Athens.

“The cattle were recovered and returned, and ACU recovered a portion of the money from the fraudulent sale for the buyer. The buyer is not believed to be involved in the theft. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and Sweetwater and Athens Police Departments partnered with ACU in the investigation,” the ACU said.

Since July 1, 2023, the ACU has investigated 271 cases and offenses statewide.

