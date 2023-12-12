4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home

The mother said they were frantically searching for 10 minutes when they eventually found their baby alive, lying in a fallen tree in the pouring rain.
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Clarksville mom is searching for a new home with her two babies following the catastrophic tornado outbreak on Saturday.

A tornado demolished the family’s trailer. Syndey Moore said her 4-month-old was sucked up inside of it and survived.

Debris is all that is left of Moore’s trailer — scattered reminders of what she and the father of her kids lived through. Moore said she was in the back bedroom with her 1-year-old when she heard the wind howling.

She instinctively ran and laid across her son when the roof blew off the trailer. In that same moment, in the front room, the kids’ father said he saw the tornado funnel down on top of them.

He said he hurled himself to grab their 4-month-old baby asleep in the bassinet, but they got spun up and thrown out by the tornado.

Moore said they were frantically searching for 10 minutes when they eventually found their baby alive, lying in a fallen tree in the pouring rain. All of them survived the tornado.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

Latest News

“It’s a mixed bag of emotions”; parents prepare to send students back to The Covenant School
Covenant School to delay return to main campus
Clarksville Tornado
Businesses helping Tennesseans after devastating tornadoes
FILE
Lowe’s to give away totes filled with supplies for tornado victims
‘We’re in this together’: Nashville mayor encourages those in need to seek assistance from...
How to help, receive assistance in Nashville after tornado outbreak