243 residential sites destroyed in Montgomery County during tornado outbreak

Officials assessed 1,974 residential sites, 58 commercial sites and three public facilities that were hit by the tornado.
243 residential sites destroyed in Montgomery County during tornado outbreak
243 residential sites destroyed in Montgomery County during tornado outbreak(Montgomery County)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 250 residential sites were destroyed during Saturday’s tornado outbreak in Montgomery County, according to officials.

Officials assessed 1,974 residential sites, 58 commercial sites and three public facilities that were hit by the tornado.

Previous Coverage:
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
https://www.wsmv.com/2023/12/12/6-total-tornadoes-confirmed-middle-tennessee-during-outbreak/
6 total tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak

A total of 243 residential sites were designated as destroyed, 436 sustained major damage, 940 sustained minor damage, 354 were affected and one was deemed inaccessible.

“These numbers represent displaced individuals whose lives have been turned upside down. Please continue to pray for them and help as you can. Residential sites may indicate an individual home or unit. Assessments are still being made and updates will be posted,” county officials said.

243 residential sites destroyed in Montgomery County during tornado outbreak
243 residential sites destroyed in Montgomery County during tornado outbreak(Montgomery County)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
A Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a deadly crash while responding to a house...
Deadly crash involving Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle responding to fire

Latest News

Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan, May 15, 2012. A...
Dozens of workers reject union at big Nissan Tennessee plant
Average cost of eggs going up
Bird flu causing egg prices nationally to soar, USDA says
Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines CEO reveals cause of cancellation issues
Southwest Airline CEO reveals cause of cancellation issues