NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 250 residential sites were destroyed during Saturday’s tornado outbreak in Montgomery County, according to officials.

Officials assessed 1,974 residential sites, 58 commercial sites and three public facilities that were hit by the tornado.

A total of 243 residential sites were designated as destroyed, 436 sustained major damage, 940 sustained minor damage, 354 were affected and one was deemed inaccessible.

“These numbers represent displaced individuals whose lives have been turned upside down. Please continue to pray for them and help as you can. Residential sites may indicate an individual home or unit. Assessments are still being made and updates will be posted,” county officials said.

243 residential sites destroyed in Montgomery County during tornado outbreak (Montgomery County)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.