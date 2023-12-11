Young girl spreads Christmas spirit during cleanup efforts in Clarksville

Little Ellie gave an impromptu performance despite her family's home being damaged in the tornado.
Young Ellie sings "All I Want For Christmas Is You" for people in Clarksville as they assess...
Young Ellie sings "All I Want For Christmas Is You" for people in Clarksville as they assess the tornado damage on Sunday.(CPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young girl decided to provide some holiday cheer amid the devastation left behind by the tornado in Clarksville on Sunday.

While people gathered to join Montgomery County politicians in cleanup efforts on Jackie Lorraine Drive on Sunday, a little girl named Ellie broke into song for the people, giving an impromptu rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Ellie belted out the famous Christmas in front of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Senator Bill Powers, and Representative Jeff Burkhart, on the driveway of a damaged home.

The Clarksville Police Department said Ellie’s family home sustained damage during the tornado on Saturday.

This morning, while assessing the damage sustained in Clarksville on Jackie Lorraine Dr. A cheerful Ellie still had a song in her heart despite her family sustaining some damage to their home. She gave an impromptu rendition of "All I Want For Christmas is You" for Mayor Joe Pitts, Mayor Wes Golden, Senator Bill Powers and Representative Jeff Burkhart Clarksville Police Department Clarksville Fire Rescue City of Clarksville, TN Government Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Montgomery County, Tennessee

Posted by Clarksville Police Department on Sunday, December 10, 2023

