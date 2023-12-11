‘You go hug everybody, and then you go to work’: Tornado cleanup underway in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before Saturday’s tornado outbreak claimed multiple lives in areas like Clarksville and Hendersonville, the storms ripped through parts of Dickson County, destroying multiple homes.

Joey England is still trying to survey the damage around his house near Claylick Road, where around 30 trees fell and three of his buildings were totaled.

“Of course, it’s pouring down rain,” England said about rushing back home after getting a call about the storms. “My wife said the house felt like it was breathing because the windows were shaking, and it felt like it was sucking in. It was very scary.”

The winds were strong enough to rip down power poles and throw transformers across his yard. The roof of one barn was left mangled, while parts of another metal roof were ripped off and tossed into an uprooted tree at his neighbor’s house.

His neighbor had to be rescued out of the home when a tree crushed the roof. Another large trunk took out their cars and back shed.

“Considering a lot of the things we’ve seen on TV, we had it very well down here,” England said. “Our stuff is just stuff. But people, you can’t replace.”

Highway crews worked to collect branches from the side of the road outside his home on Monday, but England said his neighbors already did the hard part by jumping into action to cut up trees before the rain even stopped.

“You go hug everybody, and then you go to work,” England said. “Within no time, after it was over, there were people out everywhere with chainsaws and tractors and just doing whatever needed to be done.”

England said the community he’s lived in his entire life will never look the same. He’s just thankful to have so many people around him who have helped out during this difficult time.

