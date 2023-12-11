Tornado cleanup in Clarksville begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Mosaic Church Monday morning to begin cleanup in Clarksville after Saturday’s deadly tornado.

Search and rescue efforts finished Sunday night, and Clarksville is now in the recovery phase. Groups of volunteers were dispersed among three areas: Garrettsburg Road, Britton Springs Road and Evans Road.

The main goal is to get as much debris collected near the road loaded into dump trucks.

“We need to get these areas clear so that our electric crews can come in and do the work they need to get done,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said.

Mayor Golden said they’ll likely need volunteers all week for clean up.

All volunteers are asked to sign waivers and dress appropriately for working in potentially hazardous areas.

For more volunteering information, call 931-245-2988.

