Sumner County schools closed Tuesday, to reopen Wednesday

“If your household is still impacted by the December 9 storms, please contact your school, and let us know how we can support you.”
Sumner County Schools logo
Sumner County Schools logo(Sumner County Schools)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 12, the schools announced on Monday.

SCS said that power has been restored to all schools in the county and no school sustained any significant damage after the tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee.

Central Office and Support Services will report as scheduled.

Related Coverage:
Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools close for remainder of week after tornado outbreak

“Utility workers are still working to repair utility lines and clear debris in some impacted areas of Hendersonville and Gallatin,” SCS said. “We are concerned about the impact of ongoing work on bus routes and students/employees ability to get to school. We also do not want school traffic to impact utility worker’s ability to complete their efforts. We are grateful for the quick work of emergency responders and utility workers to clear roadways and restore power to the area.”

Schools will be reopened on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Sumner County said bus drivers will be using caution on Wednesday morning through areas that are still impacted by cleanup efforts.

“We ask for parents’ patience as traffic congestion through these areas may impact bus routes and pick up/ drop off times,” SCS said. “If your household is still impacted by the December 9 storms, please contact your school, and let us know how we can support you.”

To check for any closings or delays, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Several school systems will be closed or delayed on Monday because of the weekend tornados.
Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes

Latest News

computer scam (generic)
BBB: Several charitable organization scams reported after deadly tornadoes in Tennessee
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Clarksville Police Car
Injuries reported after two-vehicle crash on Clarksville road where crews working to restore power
Tennessee Supreme Court
6 apply for upcoming Tennessee Supreme Court vacancy