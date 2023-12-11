Sumner County schools closed Tuesday, to reopen Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 12, the schools announced on Monday.

SCS said that power has been restored to all schools in the county and no school sustained any significant damage after the tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee.

Central Office and Support Services will report as scheduled.

“Utility workers are still working to repair utility lines and clear debris in some impacted areas of Hendersonville and Gallatin,” SCS said. “We are concerned about the impact of ongoing work on bus routes and students/employees ability to get to school. We also do not want school traffic to impact utility worker’s ability to complete their efforts. We are grateful for the quick work of emergency responders and utility workers to clear roadways and restore power to the area.”

Schools will be reopened on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Sumner County said bus drivers will be using caution on Wednesday morning through areas that are still impacted by cleanup efforts.

“We ask for parents’ patience as traffic congestion through these areas may impact bus routes and pick up/ drop off times,” SCS said. “If your household is still impacted by the December 9 storms, please contact your school, and let us know how we can support you.”

